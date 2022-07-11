True Blue Car Wash reaches 70 locations

Click Here to Read More

The acquisitions bring the brand’s total wash count to 70 carwashes across six states.

True Blue firmly plants a flag in Chicago with the acquisition of Pershing Road Express Car Wash on the south side of the city.

The new wash will be rebranded as Rainstorm, which now provides 38 convenient carwash locations across Illinois and Indiana.

Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue, spoke highly of the acquisition and said, “We are excited to bring on the Pershing Road location to the True Blue family. John Balzano and his team have built a world class operation in the heart of the city of Chicago. We are honored to carry on the legacy of John and his team.”