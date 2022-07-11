 True Blue Car Wash reaches 70 locations
True Blue Car Wash reaches 70 locations

on

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens three new locations

on

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces second Woodstock location

on

Market Focus: Soapy Joe's launches first carwash NFT collection
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Water and chemistry Video
Carwash Connection: Water and chemistry

PC&D Unscripted ep. 71: Mammoth Holdings Appoints Jen Vanderveldt as CFO Video
PC&D Unscripted ep. 71: Mammoth Holdings Appoints Jen Vanderveldt as CFO

Carwash News

True Blue Car Wash reaches 70 locations

 

TEMPE, Ariz. — True Blue Car Wash, LLC, announced multiple acquisitions across Arizona and Illinois, a press release stated.

The acquisitions bring the brand’s total wash count to 70 carwashes across six states.

True Blue firmly plants a flag in Chicago with the acquisition of Pershing Road Express Car Wash on the south side of the city.

The new wash will be rebranded as Rainstorm, which now provides 38 convenient carwash locations across Illinois and Indiana.

Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue, spoke highly of the acquisition and said, “We are excited to bring on the Pershing Road location to the True Blue family. John Balzano and his team have built a world class operation in the heart of the city of Chicago. We are honored to carry on the legacy of John and his team.”

John Balzano, former owner of Pershing Road Express expressed his gratitude in working with the True Blue team, “We at Pershing Road Express Wash truly enjoyed working with the class act team of the True Blue family. It was amazing working with a trustworthy, honest and responsive team. We are ecstatic to see True Blue’s future in our beautiful neighborhood.”

The new wash is located at 3900 S. Wallace St. in Chicago, Illinois, just around the corner from White Sox Stadium.

