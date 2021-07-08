True Blue reaches 61 carwashes with 8-store acquisition

TEMPE, Ariz. — True Blue Car Wash announced the successful acquisition of eight Extreme Clean locations in the Quad Cities, Rockford and suburbs of Chicago, bringing it to a total of 61 carwashes, 32 of which are in Illinois/Indiana under the Rainstorm banner, according to a press release.

True Blue is committed to providing the communities of Illinois and Indiana with convenient options to keep their vehicles sparkling clean.

“We are honored to carry on the outstanding carwash legacy created by the Extreme Clean leadership team. We are thrilled that our 100,000-plus subscription customers in the Midwest can be served by one of our many talented teammates,” said Lynne Berreman, chief financial officer.

Dan Gunsteen, an owner of Extreme Clean, also commented, “We are excited to have completed this deal with a great company like True Blue. We know they will continue to carry out the wash quality and customer experiences that Extreme Clean has been known for [over] the past 11 years.”