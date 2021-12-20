 True Blue reaches 64 carwashes with acquisition in Illinois
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

True Blue reaches 64 carwashes with acquisition in Illinois

on

Market Focus: ZIPS Car Wash moves into Minnesota with Four Seasons acquisition

on

Champion Xpress Carwash acquires first Iowa location

on

Market Focus: Breeze Thru Car Wash raised over $50,000 for charities
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 55: Mammoth Holdings' CEO Dave Hoffmann Provides Expansion Updates Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 55: Mammoth Holdings' CEO Dave Hoffmann Provides Expansion Updates

Tunnel systems for auto dealers Video
play

Tunnel systems for auto dealers

Current Digital Issue

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This episode discusses industry trends that have been gathered from the PC&D Top 50 List.

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

How companies develop new chemistry that improves wash results and performance.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

True Blue reaches 64 carwashes with acquisition in Illinois

 

on

TEMPE, Ariz. — True Blue Car Wash, LLC, announced the successful acquisition of Hometown Express Car Wash located in the Southwest suburbs of Chicago, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This brings True Blue’s total locations to 64 carwashes across six states.

Thirty-six of these locations operate under the Rainstorm banner.

True Blue is committed to providing the communities of Illinois and Indiana with convenient options to keep their vehicles sparkling clean. 

Bill Klump, the owner of Hometown Express, commented, “True Blue’s commitment to my employees was the deciding factor in my decision to sell. I’m very happy that my staff has found a home with True Blue.”

“Bill has spent 20-plus years building the culture and quality of service that we see here at Hometown Express, and we hope to continue to be seen as the hometown choice,” said Colton Rodgers, director of acquisitions for True Blue Car Wash.

Advertisement

True Blue serves Illinois communities at the following locations:

  • 420 N Independence Blvd., Romeoville, IL 60446
  • 1174 State St., Lemont, IL 60439
  • 9545 Ogden Ave., Brookfield, IL 60513

Additionally, a location will be opening in Lockport, Illinois, in 2022.  

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash acquires Rocket Express Car Wash

Carwash News: Cobblestone Auto Spa acquires Living Water Express Car Wash

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash to acquire 33 locations in Florida

Carwash News: CWA Capital Partners advises Fast Eddie’s Express Car Wash in sale

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing