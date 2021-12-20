True Blue reaches 64 carwashes with acquisition in Illinois

TEMPE, Ariz. — True Blue Car Wash, LLC, announced the successful acquisition of Hometown Express Car Wash located in the Southwest suburbs of Chicago, according to a press release.

This brings True Blue’s total locations to 64 carwashes across six states.

Thirty-six of these locations operate under the Rainstorm banner.

True Blue is committed to providing the communities of Illinois and Indiana with convenient options to keep their vehicles sparkling clean.

Bill Klump, the owner of Hometown Express, commented, “True Blue’s commitment to my employees was the deciding factor in my decision to sell. I’m very happy that my staff has found a home with True Blue.”

“Bill has spent 20-plus years building the culture and quality of service that we see here at Hometown Express, and we hope to continue to be seen as the hometown choice,” said Colton Rodgers, director of acquisitions for True Blue Car Wash.