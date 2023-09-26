 Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Carrollton, Texas

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — The new store will be owned by Frisco residents Eric and Richelle Grajo. The couple plans on opening two additional Turbo Tint stores in the Dallas metro area in the coming years.

By PCD Staff

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands announced in a press release its newest franchise location with a Turbo Tint store in Carrollton, Texas.

The new Turbo Tint franchise will open on Sept. 26 and is located 1800 N I-35E in Carrollton, a suburb north of Dallas.

It is the eighth location in the country and the second in Texas.

After launching its first store in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in October 2020, the brand added five locations this year, including opening a store in Austin in May.

The company anticipates having 18-21 franchise locations operating by the end of 2023, according to the release.

The new Turbo Tint store will be owned by Frisco residents Eric and Richelle Grajo.

In addition to Carrollton, the couple plans on opening two additional Turbo Tint stores in the Dallas metro area in the coming years.

Eric has a background in business development, professional and customer service and will oversee the daily operations of the store.

Richelle has experience in marketing and operations and will handle the store’s marketing and human resources responsibilities.

Together, they have more than 25 years of experience in the corporate world.

The store in Carrollton is approximately 4,000 square feet and features two automotive tint bays, one paint protection bay and a customer lounge.

The Grajos have hired a center manager, a production tint manager and a senior tint installer.

“We had window tint installed on several cars a few years ago and discovered it can be a difficult and inconvenient process,” said Eric Grajo. “Turbo Tint makes it fast and simple for the customer, from ordering online to the one-hour installation while waiting in our comfortable guest lounge. Turbo Tint will provide reliable and convenient service for car owners in the area looking for customized window tinting and paint protection services.”

All Turbo Tint locations feature a modern and spacious customer waiting area featuring oversized leather chairs, flatscreen TVs and computer workstations with free Wi-Fi in front of a cozy fireplace setting.  While waiting for their tint installation, customers can enjoy complimentary premium coffee, beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks.

“We are excited to expand into the Dallas market with the first of three Turbo Tint stores opening this fall in Carrollton,” said Peter Baldine, president of Moran Family of Brands. “Eric and Richelle have considerable combined experience in the corporate world and will be very successful in operating the first Turbo Tint store in the area.”

The new Turbo Tint store in Carrollton will operate Tuesday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

