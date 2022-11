To celebrate Halloween 2022, the Professional Carwashing & Detailing team visited Stow, Ohio-based United Auto Wash for its Halloween carwash event.

With the United Auto Wash team dressed up as their favorite fun and spooky characters, visitors to the event were greeted by costume-cladded carwashers and decoration in and around the In-Bay Automatic tunnel.

The event was in partnership with the Stow Chamber of Commerce benefitted Stow Monroe Falls Schools Foundation.