Vandal rips out all of wash’s bay vaults and timers

CARIBOUS, Maine — According to www.thecounty.me , security cameras at Custom Car Wash caught a vandal at 3 a.m. on Feb. 18th destroying property and stealing approximately $1,500 worth of quarters.

John Morrill, owner of Custom Car Wash, is offering a $500 reward for anyone able to catch the suspect, the article continued.

The footage shows the man ripping out all four vaults and timers in the self-serve bays with crowbars and other tools, the article noted.

“He ripped the boxes right out of the wall and was in the building for quite some time,” said Morrill. “He was wearing heavy camouflage. He had a good disguise, so it’s hard to pick him out.”

Morrill said he would have to close down the four bays for at least a week as he replaces the timers, but the automatic bay would remain open, the article concluded.