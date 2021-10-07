Warren Day named OPW’s new vice president and general manager

HAMILTON, Ohio — OPW recently announced that it has named Warren Day as the new vice president and general manager for its Vehicle Wash Solutions (VWS) business, according to a press release.

OPW VWS offers a full suite of solutions, including in-bay automatic, tunnel wash systems, payment systems and software management.

Prior to accepting this role, Day was the general manager for Innovative Control Systems (ICS), a recent OPW acquisition.

While in that role, he was responsible for running the day-to-day activities of ICS as well as overseeing the integration of the company into the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions business.

In addition to his industry knowledge, Day brings extensive management experience from his roles at both Honda and Danaher.

“With Warren leading the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions business, we will look at new ways to align and promote our entire vehicle wash solutions portfolio and help further define what’s next for the vehicle wash industry,” said Kevin Long, president of OPW.