Wash Talk ep. 137: Leadership — Resources for Leaders

Five market leaders give us invaluable leadership advice.
Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, we welcome back five carwash market leaders to hear their answers to the same question: What resources would you suggest to someone who wishes to become a better leader?

The featured guests on this episode are:

  • Brett Meinberg, COO of GO Carwash
  • John Teddy, president for Take 5 Car Wash
  • Iona Kearney, operations manager with Speedy Sparkle Car Wash
  • John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts
  • Brandon Fredericks, principal with Apple Growth Partners
  • Chuck Mullen, chairman of Apple Growth Partners

From book, website and app suggestions, to lessons learned through carwashing, listen in for these leaders’ invaluable advice.

Listen to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

