Express Wash Concepts announces Detroit metro market expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) recently announced in a press release its Detroit metro expansion with the acquisition of two Cosmo’s Car Wash development locations.

Located at 26429 and 32976 Gratiot Ave., the brand-new express tunnel carwashes will open in early March 2024, under the Clean Express Auto Wash brand.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates more than 95 express wash locations across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh.

With a continued focus on strategic core market development, an additional 25 EWC locations are scheduled to open in 2024 including 10 Detroit locations.

“The acquisition of these two Cosmo’s Car Wash locations helps us further establish a strong foothold in a core market that is key to our overall strategic expansion,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer. “While our customers will enjoy a fast, high-quality, environmentally friendly wash experience with convenient locations all over Detroit, we are equally proud to invest in these communities by providing numerous multi-skill level job opportunities and community relations outreach initiatives.”

Express Wash Concepts’ two new Detroit washes feature state-of-the-art wash equipment, industry-leading customer service, and are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

The popular Unlimited Wash Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any EWC location.

In addition, both washes adhere to EWC’s stringent environmental sustainability practices designed to conserve water and energy, while biodegradable soaps and waxes reduce overall chemical usage.