Wash Talk Ep. 2: The state of the carwash industry

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “State of carwashing” by Rich DiPaolo that was featured in our September 2019 issue. The article discusses the mood of the carwash market, consolidation and technology trends.

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with industry experts:

  • Brett Overman, founder and CEO of Zips Car Wash
  • David Begin, a former president of the International Carwash Association and host of The How of Carwashing Podcast
  • Tom Mangas, CEO of International Car Wash Group, and
  • Eric Wulf, CEO of the International Carwash Association.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

Wash Talk Ep. 2: The state of the carwash industry

