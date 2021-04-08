 Wash Talk Ep. 63: Pandemic and Regulations Management
Wash Talk Ep. 63: Pandemic and Regulations Management

Wash Talk Ep. 62: Spring Carwashing

Wash Talk Ep. 61: Executive Series 1.4 – The Top 5: Autobell Car Wash

Wash Talk Ep. 60: Equipment Money Matters
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Newsmakers 19: New WetGo PRO Opens in Pittsburgh Area Video
play

Newsmakers 19: New WetGo PRO Opens in Pittsburgh Area

Unscripted 30: Carwash Water Recycling Video
play

Unscripted 30: Carwash Water Recycling

Current Digital Issue

April 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 63: Pandemic and Regulations Management

Chris McKenna of McKenna Assets LLC, Car Wash Consulting Division, discusses some management practices related to both the pandemic and new regulations in general.

Wash Talk Ep. 62: Spring Carwashing

Wash Talk Ep. 61: Executive Series 1.4 – The Top 5: Autobell Car Wash

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 63: Pandemic and Regulations Management

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Chris McKenna of McKenna Assets LLC, Car Wash Consulting Division, discusses some management practices related to both the pandemic and new regulations in general.

McKenna discusses his own experience running carwashes in California during the last year and how he’s had to adjust his operations in response to all the recent changes.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

