Wash Talk Ep. 63: Pandemic and Regulations Management

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Chris McKenna of McKenna Assets LLC, Car Wash Consulting Division, discusses some management practices related to both the pandemic and new regulations in general.

McKenna discusses his own experience running carwashes in California during the last year and how he’s had to adjust his operations in response to all the recent changes.

