Wash Talk, Ep. 73: Success Tips from Soapy Joe’s

On this episode of Wash Talk, we spoke with Megan Ragsdale, chief operating and development officer for Soapy Joe’s, to discuss some of the tactics her company has used to become successful.

For instance, Soapy Joe’s has some extremely unique and award-winning marketing tactics (such as the Tunnel of Love) that you’ll want to learn more about.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.