Wash Talk, Ep. 73: Success Tips from Soapy Joe's

on

Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

on

Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

on

Wash Talk Ep. 70: Unlocking the Value of Your Real Estate
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash's Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study
play

PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right
play

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right

June 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 73: Success Tips from Soapy Joe’s

Megan Ragsdale, chief operating and development officer for Soapy Joe’s, discusses some of the tactics her company has used to become successful.

Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 73: Success Tips from Soapy Joe’s

On this episode of Wash Talk, we spoke with Megan Ragsdale, chief operating and development officer for Soapy Joe’s, to discuss some of the tactics her company has used to become successful.

For instance, Soapy Joe’s has some extremely unique and award-winning marketing tactics (such as the Tunnel of Love) that you’ll want to learn more about.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

