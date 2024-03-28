 Soapy Joe’s celebrates 9th Soapy Joe’s Day, aims to set new Guinness World Record

Soapy Joe’s celebrates 9th Soapy Joe’s Day, aims to set new Guinness World Record

SAN DIEGO — The company's mascot will aim to set the official Guinness World Record for most high fives by a mascot in one minute to commemorate National High Five Day.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Cars line up for their free carwash during an annual Soapy Joe's Day celebration.

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash has announced April 18, 2024, as the ninth annual Soapy Joe’s Day and will celebrate by offering the public free Magic Joe carwashes ($20 value).

The company aims to set a new Guinness World Record for most high fives by a mascot in one minute, the company said in a press release.

The festivities also include Soapy Joe’s merchandise giveaways to the first 75 customers at each of its locations and a one-day limited-edition air freshener drop.

“We’ve been proudly serving San Diego as a family-owned business for over a decade,” said Soapy Joe’s Founder and CEO Lorens Attisha. “Soapy Joe’s Day is one of the many ways we give back to the community that has supported us all these years. Rest assured, our team works tirelessly to pull out all the stops to make this annual moment special for all — from first-time guests to long-term members — and this year is no exception.”

City of San Diego councilman Kent Lee will present a proclamation marking April 18 Soapy Joe’s Day at 10 a.m. at the Convoy location.

Directly following at 11 a.m., the company’s mascot Soapy and 25 volunteers will aim to set the official Guinness World Record for most high fives by a mascot in one minute to commemorate National High Five Day.

“Pushing the envelope and having fun is in our DNA,” said Soapy Joe’s VP of Marketing Anne Mauler. “We are the Guinness World Record holder for the World’s Largest Air Freshener, which was installed in our headquarters in 2019, and we’re excited to go after another record in a new category. If you’re near our Convoy location on April 18, we invite you to come cheer us on.”

Free Magic Joe carwashes will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 9 p.m.

The public is encouraged to register in advance here to receive a barcode that can be redeemed at any of the 23 Soapy Joe’s locations.

To learn more about Soapy Joe’s, visit soapyjoescarwash.com.

ZIPS features Razorback gymnast Jensen Scalzo in Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Meet the University of Arkansas senior in this episode in the second season of the series.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
ZIPS features Razorback gymnast Jensen Scalzo in Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the company has released another episode in its video interview-based approach to NIL, Car Wash Convos, this one featuring University of Arkansas Razorbacks’ senior gymnast Jensen Scalzo.

Scalzo is the first female student-athlete representing the University of Arkansas for Season 2 of Car Wash Convos and is interviewed by host Taliyah Brooks, University of Arkansas alumni and track & field star for the Razorbacks.

