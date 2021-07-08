 Wash Talk Ep. 76: Efficiencies in Water Recycling
Video
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Wash Talk Ep. 76: Efficiencies in Water Recycling

 

on

Meagan Kusek is the senior editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Efficiencies in water recycling” by Associate Publisher ­– Editorial Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the October 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses the ins and outs of water recycling and restoration. In this article, DiPaolo spoke with the following experts:

  • Steve Samudio, technical sales manager for PurClean – New Wave Industries
  • John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

