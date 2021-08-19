Wash Talk Ep. 82: Building through Diversity

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Building through diversity” by Assistant Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the June 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses diversity in the professional carwashing and detailing industries. In this article, DiPaolo spoke with the following experts:
- Henry Shine, chief development officer at WhiteWater Express Car Wash
- Larry Brown, owner and general manager of Ottawa Auto Spa
- DJ Patterson, president of the International Detailing Association (IDA)
- Sheryle Hazard, IDA’s executive director.
You can read a transcription of this podcast here.
Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.