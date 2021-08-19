 Wash Talk Ep. 82: Building through Diversity
Video
Wash Talk Ep. 82: Building through Diversity

Wash Talk Ep. 82: Building through Diversity

This audio reading of “Building through diversity” discusses what diversity looks like in the carwash industry.

Wash Talk Ep. 82: Building through Diversity

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Building through diversity” by Assistant Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the June 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses diversity in the professional carwashing and detailing industries. In this article, DiPaolo spoke with the following experts:

  • Henry Shine, chief development officer at WhiteWater Express Car Wash
  • Larry Brown, owner and general manager of Ottawa Auto Spa
  • DJ Patterson, president of the International Detailing Association (IDA)
  • Sheryle Hazard, IDA’s executive director.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

