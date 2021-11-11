 Wash Talk Ep. 94: Setting up for Carwash Success
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk Ep. 94: Setting up for Carwash Success

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 93: Previewing the Car Wash Show™ 2021

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Ensuring proper drying Video
play

Carwash Connection: Ensuring proper drying

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 94: Setting up for Carwash Success

Learn the process for planning and constructing a location that is built to win.

Wash Talk, Ep. 93: Previewing the Car Wash Show™ 2021

Senior Editor Meagan Kusek chats with the CEO of ICA who gives us a sneak peek of what to expect at the return of the show.

Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies, discusses water recycling misconceptions, benefits and updates.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 94: Setting up for Carwash Success

 

on

This audio reading of the article “Setting up for carwash success” from the September 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing and Detailing looks at things to consider when building a carwash from the ground up.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The original story was written by freelance contributor Thomas Hawkins and is read by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek. For this article, Hawkins spoke with the following industry experts:

  • Robert Andre, senior vice president of operation — distribution with SONNY’S CarWash Services.
  • Jason Baumgartner, president of Suds™.
  • Brian Bath of Innovative Control Systems.
  • Steve Gaudreau, president of Brink Results LLC.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 88: Expanding Additional Profit Centers

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing