Whistle Express Car Wash acquires 3 more washes from 2 brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whistle Express has acquired three more independently owned and operated carwashes — two from Detrick’s Car Wash and one from Splash Car Wash — that will become part of the Whistle Express family, the company announced in a press release.

The two Detrick’s locations are both in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, adding to Whistle’s coastal offerings and increasing exposure in the popular tourist destination.

The Splash location is in Raleigh, North Carolina, doubling its footprint in that popular and growing market.

The company reported it will invest in converting the three washes to Whistle Express locations by mid-March, including upgraded wash technology and new signage.

“Both Raleigh and Myrtle Beach are bustling markets, allowing us to reach key customers in densely populated areas with even more room for growth on the horizon,” said Whistle Express CEO Jose Costa. “We’re excited to reopen the tunnels as Whistle Express locations, offering our industry-leading technology, seamless experience and that clean-car feeling to busy, on-the-go drivers in both cities.”

With these additions, the brand will have over 120 locations nationwide.

The three new Whistle Express locations are: