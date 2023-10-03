 WhiteWater Express celebrates 100th location

WhiteWater Express celebrates 100th location

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 100th location grand opening will offer the first 100 customers $100 in washes and exclusive membership deals.

By PCD Staff

FORT WORTH, Texas — WhiteWater Express Car Wash announced in a press release the company will be celebrating the grand opening of its 100th location on Oct. 4, 2023, at 6425 Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth, Texas.

This new site is WhiteWater’s 50th location in Texas, making it the second largest operator in the state, according to the release.

WhiteWater’s additional locations are spread out across five other states, all operating under the WhiteWater Express Car Wash brand.

The company has plans to open five more locations before the end of the year.

“When we started WhiteWater in 2016, we could not have imagined that we would one day operate over 100 locations all under the WhiteWater banner,” stated Steve Mathis, co-founder and CEO of WhiteWater. “It is a true testament to our culture and the commitment of our teammates that we have reached this milestone. We could not be prouder of the entire team for working together to accomplish this milestone.”

The 100th location grand opening will offer the first 100 customers $100 in washes and exclusive membership deals.

WhiteWater will also be hosting onsite community engagement events as part of the grand opening.

All WhiteWater locations offer signature services, unlimited monthly plans, complimentary customer amenities, and career opportunities for new and existing team members in these areas.

“The accomplishment of reaching our 100th location is a testament to the dedication of the leadership culture here at WhiteWater,” said Clayton Clark, co-founder and president of WhiteWater. “Achieving this milestone wouldn’t have been possible without our great staff, customers and vendor partners. We will stay focused on our company pillars as we continue to do what we love every day, washing cars and building leaders.”

WhiteWater is continuing to pursue its expansion strategy in both existing and new markets for greenfield development and acquisitions.

For any inquiries, please contact Henry Shine, chief financial officer, at [email protected] or (260) 437-5930.

