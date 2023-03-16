 WhiteWater Express acquires Bubble King Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

WhiteWater Express acquires Bubble King Car Wash

HOUSTON — Bubble King will be rebranded under the WhiteWater Express banner and offer WhiteWater’s signature services.

By PCD Staff

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash kicked off 2023 with the acquisition of Bubble King Car Wash in the Houston, Texas, market in February, the company announced in a press release.

This acquisition brings WhiteWater’s footprint in Texas to 46 locations, for a total of 89 washes across six states and 12 MSAs.

Bubble King will be rebranded under the WhiteWater Express banner and offer WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, complimentary customer amenities and new career opportunities for the store team this March.

This location will also give Unlimited Speed Club members in North Houston even more options to wash in Conroe and Montgomery.

“From the first time I visited, I was immediately impressed with the wash quality, set up of the store and the street visibility. Pair that with an amazing team that fits right into the WhiteWater culture, and we are so pleased to add this site to the brand. This March, we will upgrade the wash to include more free amenities like towels and detail stations and take their wash options to the next level with the addition of Ceramic,” stated Doug Cookston, vice president of operations at WhiteWater Express.

