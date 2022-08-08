WhiteWater Express Car Wash completes 4 acquistions

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash successfully acquired four additional locations in May and June across multiple markets in Texas, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

These acquisitions include Top Soap Car Wash in Conroe, Northlake Car Wash in Irving, O-So Clean Car Wash in Waco and Sully’s Car Wash in Fort Worth, Texas.

WhiteWater’s presence across five states and eight MSAs continues to expand with 68 locations now open.

Twelve additional locations are under construction and more acquisitions are in progress.

WhiteWater has onboarded all employees and is rebranding newly acquired locations under the WhiteWater Express banner.

All locations will now have WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans and newly introduced window and multi-purpose cleaner pump dispensers free for all customers.