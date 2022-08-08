WhiteWater Express Car Wash completes 4 acquistions

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash successfully acquired four additional locations in May and June across multiple markets in Texas, according to a press release.
These acquisitions include Top Soap Car Wash in Conroe, Northlake Car Wash in Irving, O-So Clean Car Wash in Waco and Sully’s Car Wash in Fort Worth, Texas.
WhiteWater’s presence across five states and eight MSAs continues to expand with 68 locations now open.
Twelve additional locations are under construction and more acquisitions are in progress.
WhiteWater has onboarded all employees and is rebranding newly acquired locations under the WhiteWater Express banner.
All locations will now have WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans and newly introduced window and multi-purpose cleaner pump dispensers free for all customers.
“We are extremely excited to welcome the new team members from each of these acquisitions. We now have over 750 employees, which are the lifeblood of our business. Furthermore, we are excited to work with both the O-So Clean and Sully’s ownership groups on developing additional sites,” stated Steve Mathis, WhiteWater CEO.
“After my first meeting with the WhiteWater team, the decision was clear. The transaction was smooth, simple and mutually respectful from start to finish. With the management team, support system and business model that WhiteWater has in place, Waco and the surrounding areas will be in great hands when it comes to their carwashing needs,” stated Brian Nystrom, owner of O-So Clean Car Wash. “I look forward to watching the business and our local community thrive under WhiteWater’s ownership.”
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with locations spanning across the Southwest and Midwest, WhiteWater is continuing rapid growth through both greenfield development and acquisitions, with plans to reach 100 locations by the end of 2022.
WhiteWater is actively pursuing its growth strategy in both existing and new markets.