WhiteWater Express raises $50K for Susan G. Komen

HOUSTON, Texas — In a meaningful collaboration with Susan G. Komen during the month of October, WhiteWater Express Car Wash raised $50,000 for the renowned organization, in support of their mission to end breast cancer, the company reported in a press release.

The company said the result was nothing short of amazing and truly heartwarming, as its dedicated employees and valued customers rallied together and embraced the cause.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the men and women here at WhiteWater that made this donation possible for such a great cause. These are the types of events that make WhiteWater a truly special place, thank you to our incredible customers and staff for your support,” said Clayton Clark, president and chief operating officer of WhiteWater Express.

To learn more about community opportunities at WhiteWater Express, visit www.whitewatercw.com/community-involvement/.