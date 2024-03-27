WhiteWater Express adds 4 locations in the Southwest

HOUSTON — Growth in the Southwest continues for WhiteWater Express Car Wash with the grand opening of three new locations across Texas and Louisiana and the acquisition of Spout Car Wash in League City, Texas, the company announced in a press release.

The additions bring WhiteWater’s footprint to 55 locations in Texas and 14 locations in Louisiana, for a total of 110 washes across six states and 12 MSAs.

WhiteWater Express offers free washes and exclusive membership deals during the grand opening and rebranding celebrations for these locations.

“Our growth is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our teams across markets, coming together to deliver the best possible carwash experience. WhiteWater will continue to be focused on maintaining our leadership culture and the continued organic growth of the business,” said Clayton Clark, co-founder and COO of WhiteWater Express.

The four locations are:

• 4017 Hwy. 1 South, Port Allen, Louisiana

• 2001 61st St., Galveston, Texas

• 343 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt, Texas

• 1508 W League City Pkwy., League City, Texas