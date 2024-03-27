 WhiteWater Express adds 4 locations in the Southwest

WhiteWater Express adds 4 locations in the Southwest

HOUSTON — The additions bring WhiteWater’s footprint to 55 locations in Texas and 14 locations in Louisiana.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

HOUSTON — Growth in the Southwest continues for WhiteWater Express Car Wash with the grand opening of three new locations across Texas and Louisiana and the acquisition of Spout Car Wash in League City, Texas, the company announced in a press release.

The additions bring WhiteWater’s footprint to 55 locations in Texas and 14 locations in Louisiana, for a total of 110 washes across six states and 12 MSAs.

WhiteWater Express offers free washes and exclusive membership deals during the grand opening and rebranding celebrations for these locations.

“Our growth is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our teams across markets, coming together to deliver the best possible carwash experience. WhiteWater will continue to be focused on maintaining our leadership culture and the continued organic growth of the business,” said Clayton Clark, co-founder and COO of WhiteWater Express.

The four locations are:

• 4017 Hwy. 1 South, Port Allen, Louisiana
• 2001 61st St., Galveston, Texas
• 343 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt, Texas
• 1508 W League City Pkwy., League City, Texas

Quick Quack celebrates Victoria grand opening with 12 days of free washes

VICTORIA, Texas — The new wash is the second of at least three planned Victoria locations.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

VICTORIA, Texas — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away the top-tier carwash package on every vehicle for 12 days to celebrate opening the doors on their newest carwash in Victoria, the company announced in a press release.

The new location is the second of at least three planned Victoria locations and brings the total number of Quick Quack locations in Texas to 48.

