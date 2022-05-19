Woodie’s Wash Shack acquires three NASCAR Car Washes

TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack announced in a press release the acquisition of three existing NASCAR Car Wash locations in Seminole, Largo and St. Petersburg, Florida.

Click Here to Read More

These three additional locations will increase the number of wash shacks in this area from two to five.

Since Woodie’s Endless Wash Club Members have the benefit of washing their vehicles unlimited times each month at any Woodie’s location, this expansion gives members a variety of options for their wash needs.

As Woodie’s Wash Shack accelerates its growth plan, it has rapidly become the No. 1 rated carwash in the Tampa Bay area, as stated in the press release.

Woodie’s was recently voted the “Best Car Wash in South Tampa” by readers of the popular Tampa Magazine.

Major expansion is underway in 2022 for the Tampa Bay region and along the entire west coast of Florida.

The newest Woodie’s sites will be at 8680 Park Blvd. in Seminole, Florida; 7601 Ulmerton Rd. in Largo, Florida; and 7141 4th St. N. in St. Petersburg, Florida.