 Woodie's Wash Shack acquires three NASCAR Car Washes
Woodie's Wash Shack acquires three NASCAR Car Washes

Carwash News

Woodie's Wash Shack acquires three NASCAR Car Washes

 

on

TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack announced in a press release the acquisition of three existing NASCAR Car Wash locations in Seminole, Largo and St. Petersburg, Florida.

These three additional locations will increase the number of wash shacks in this area from two to five.

Since Woodie’s Endless Wash Club Members have the benefit of washing their vehicles unlimited times each month at any Woodie’s location, this expansion gives members a variety of options for their wash needs.

As Woodie’s Wash Shack accelerates its growth plan, it has rapidly become the No. 1 rated carwash in the Tampa Bay area, as stated in the press release.

Woodie’s was recently voted the “Best Car Wash in South Tampa” by readers of the popular Tampa Magazine.

Major expansion is underway in 2022 for the Tampa Bay region and along the entire west coast of Florida.   

The newest Woodie’s sites will be at 8680 Park Blvd. in Seminole, Florida; 7601 Ulmerton Rd. in Largo, Florida; and 7141 4th St. N. in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The three acquired sites will be rebranded to fit Woodie’s surf culture vibe.

Members and patrons of the existing locations should expect rebranding and upgrades to take approximately 90 days.

Upgrades will include updated vacuum booms, canopies, compressed air guns, compressed air for tires, complimentary towels, all-purpose cleaner, interior cleaning solution, tropical scents/air fresheners and the customer service the Woodie’s team calls “courtesy plus.”  

The acquisition process for this project is managed by Glen Stygar, Woodie’s partner and VP of acquisitions.

The acquisition specialist stated, “The NASCAR acquisition fits right in line with our ‘corridors of dominance’ strategy of having a Woodie’s Wash Shack where you work, play and live. We’ve gone from two locations in Pinellas [County] to five, which puts us at the top of the list for presence and exposure in St. Pete”  

By expanding an existing area of service, this express carwash brand is also looking forward to extending its community service and outreach.

As a locally-owned and family-operated business, Woodie’s is dedicated to giving back, investing in youth programs and providing training and career opportunities for its employees.  

“We’re very excited to nearly triple our presence in Pinellas. With our first ever wash being on 66th street in Pinellas Park, we’ve accumulated a meaningful family in St. Pete and are proud to bring those Woodie’s members three additional convenient locations for them to get their car washed,” said Owner and Managing Partner Donald Phillips.

In this article:,
