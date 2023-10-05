Woodie’s Wash Shack opens 2 locations in Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack announced in a press release the opening of its 15th and 16th locations, “Woodie’s Wash Shack – SilverPalm” nestled in the heart of Lakewood Ranch at 13825 State Rd. 70 E in Bradenton, and “Woodie’s Wash Shack – CenterPoint” located at 6612 University Pkwy. in Sarasota.

Jake DeGeare, Woodie’s VP of marketing and sales, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s expansion into Lakewood Ranch, stating, “We are thrilled to bring the Woodie’s experience to Lakewood Ranch and surrounding areas. Our commitment to providing top-notch carwash services and a unique, fun environment is unwavering. We’re excited to continue growing and sharing the Woodie’s vibe with the Sarasota/Bradenton communities.”

To celebrate the opening of their SilverPalm and CenterPoint locations, the company is offering special promotions, including reduced membership prices and other exclusive offers.

The grand opening celebration will be held on Oct. 13, 2023, starting at their SilverPalm location at 10:30 a.m. then moving to their CenterPoint location at noon.

Woodie’s will be offering Gnarly membership deals to the community that weekend, where guests will have a chance to be entered to win Bucs tickets, autographed Bucs merch, free Woodie’s memberships and more.

Woodie’s memberships, available in multiple tiers, grant customers full access to an array of services, ranging from basic washes to ceramic seal treatments.

These new establishments follow in the footsteps of their predecessors, delivering an exceptional carwash experience that combines courtesy, cleanliness, fun and opportunity, the release stated.

These newest locations maintain the iconic surf-inspired theme that patrons have come to adore, offering cutting-edge carwash technology, and introducing unique membership programs to cater to every customer’s needs.

Like the other Woodie’s Wash Shack locations, “SilverPalm” and “CenterPoint” boast state-of-the-art features, including a rim and tire-safe conveyor belt, a spacious 100–120-foot carwash tunnel for extended wash times and additional services, and an extra-wide tunnel capable of accommodating vehicles up to 7’2″ wide and 7’2″ tall, ensuring that even your wide-bodied Ford Raptor gets the royal treatment.

Environmental responsibility remains a core value at Woodie’s, with a continued commitment to eco-friendly cleaning products and water-saving techniques to minimize their ecological footprint.

The inviting, surf-inspired ambiance that permeates all Woodie’s facilities ensures that each visit transports customers to a tropical paradise, complete with the sounds of Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and the Beach Boys.

The Woodie Surf Wagon icon continues to take center stage in the company’s branding, creating a memorable and enjoyable atmosphere for all.