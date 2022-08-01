 WOW Carwash opens newest locations in Las Vegas Valley
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Carwash News

WOW Carwash opens newest locations in Las Vegas Valley

 

LAS VEGAS — WOW Carwash officially opened its newest location in the Las Vegas Valley in the Centennial Hills neighborhood, according to a press release.

WOW Carwash says they are taking, “Las Vegas by Bubbles” with plans to open 25 sites in the region over the next three years.

Since 2017, WOW Carwash has established its brand across the desert, now having seven locations offering an express tunnel wash with three membership tiers in addition to the traditional single wash options.

WOW Carwash chose to open this location because there was an opportunity in the carwash market to fulfill a consumer need.

People wanted short duration, quality wash, eco-friendly soaps and low cost.

The WOW membership model, long tunnels and product choices fill those gaps in the market, stated the press release.

Once it was proven, the WOW team decided it was time to share the service with more potential guests.

When asked about the decision to open a carwash, Scott Wainwright, partner/founder, said, “If we’re going to do one, let’s do what we do. Let’s systematize it, and let’s scale up. Let’s do a bunch of them.”

This brand was created to provide a top-quality service, quickly and with focus on technology integration, community involvement and ecological awareness.

It gives the guest what the guest wants in a top-rated carwash.

“Site selection — location — is something that we do really well. I like to say that the brand stands alone, but each site also has to stand alone and operate well. Each site really needs to perform at its highest as if it were a stand-alone site,” said Hilary Woodring, chief operating officer.

The Centennial Hills location is situated across from the Montecito Shopping Mall, a bustling shopping center in Northwest Las Vegas, Nevada.

WOW Carwash says they are thrilled to be able to serve the Centennial Hills community every day from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m.

The official address is 6653 N. Durango Dr., Las Vegas.

