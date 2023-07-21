ZIPS Car Wash now washing in 25 states

FARGO, N.D. — ZIPS Car Wash is now serving customers in 25 states with the grand opening of their first carwash in Fargo, North Dakota, the company announced in a press release.

To celebrate, ZIPS is offering its best wash, the Get It All, free July 25–31 at ZIPS Car Wash, 1345 25th Ave. in South Fargo.

The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce will co-host a ribbon cutting with ZIPS on Tuesday, July 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the new location, which was built within the former Kmart parking lot just off University Dr.

Froggy 99.9 will be on site with WE FEST tickets to give away from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers can enjoy free carwashes, ZIPS Unlimited discounts, free air fresheners and towel giveaways while supplies last, all weekend long.

“With our expansion into North Dakota we’re excited to have our growing brand represented in 25 states at over 280 locations,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Our strategic growth and development plan will continue to unfold this year as we expand in the area with another location opening in Detroit Lakes in August and additional site openings in our existing markets further south in the fall,” he added.

As part of its investment in the Fargo community, ZIPS will present a donation to Veterans Honor Flight at Tuesday’s ceremony to assist in their honorable efforts to support veterans.

Veterans Honor Flight is a 501c3 non-profit, volunteer-lead organization that takes veterans to Washington, DC, free of charge to visit the memorials built in their honor.

It’s their mission to celebrate America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials.

“Relationship building with community partners like Veterans Honor Flight, and offering exceptional customer service to consumers across the country have been some of our major investments this year,” said Mark Youngworth, chief operating officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “This expansion into Fargo helps us continue to increase our presence into new markets and offer a better carwash experience to more customers as we continue to grow.”

Fargo customers can enjoy the Moorhead ZIPS as part of their unlimited plan and new ZIPS Unlimited customers can sign up for $10/month for the first three months of unlimited Get It All services at the Fargo location now through July 31.

ZIPS is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at both area locations.