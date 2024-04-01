ZIPS Car Wash celebrates 20 years

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash recently announced its plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary of carwashing by giving away 20,000 free carwashes, hosting a $20,000 Community Give Back Tour and launching its Cheers to 20 Years! sweepstakes boasting 2,024 prizes.

The celebrations kicked off March 28, National Car Wash Day, and will run throughout 2024, the company announced in a press release.

“In celebration of our 20 years, we’re returning to our humble beginnings with a fresh commitment to our core offerings — quick, friendly and affordable services for every customer,” said Gene Dinkens, chief executive officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re bringing back our $5 wash this year to cities across the country as we celebrate the accomplishments of so many who have helped us achieve our growth and expertise in the industry and we’re most proud to celebrate our 20th anniversary by giving back to the communities we serve.”

ZIPS Car Wash opened with just two locations in 2004 in rural Arkansas and has grown to three unique brands operating over 280 locations in 25 states over the last 20 years.

Most of ZIPS’ growth story has occurred over the last eight years through strategic acquisition and development, the release stated.

In 2022 alone, ZIPS acquired 66 locations and has built new locations over the last two years expanding its reach and making ZIPS the largest privately owned express carwash chain in the country.

In 2024, ZIPS will give away 20,000 free washes through the ZIPS app available for download from Google Play and the App Store, at local events, game day activations on major university campuses and more.

When you download the ZIPS app, you’ll get a free carwash, access to points on in-app purchases, a free wash on your birthday and multi-car discounts on ZIPS Unlimited.

By ZIPS’ anniversary date, June 4, the $5 Basic Wash will have rolled out to ZIPS locations across the country.

Customers can enter to win one of 2,024 instant prizes and one of 20 grand prize three-month ZIPS Unlimited memberships in the ZIPS Cheers to 20 Years! sweepstakes.

The spin to win sweepstakes opened on March 28 to celebrate National Car Wash Day and will run through May 31 and can be found on zipscarwash.com, in the ZIPS mobile app and on ZIPS social media channels.

National Car Wash Day was celebrated at ZIPS locations across the country with free giveaways at participating locations.

ZIPS Give Back Tour will hit communities across the country beginning in June as ZIPS gives back $1,000 donations to veteran service organizations.

“We’re proud to support active military and veterans, along with their families, through this initiative that we feel ties us closer to the customers and communities we serve,” said Dinkens. “Over the last several years we’ve donated over $30,000 back to military support organizations and will continue to invest in military families — it’s a very small way to thank those who have served our country, and we’ll continue to build upon our efforts to do even more for those who have made such tremendous sacrifices for our freedom.”

To learn more about ZIPS’ 20th anniversary celebrations, visit www.zipscarwash.com.