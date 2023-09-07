Moo Moo Express Car Wash donates over $14,000 to Healthy New Albany Food Pantry - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

The Express Wash Concepts team presenting Healthy New Albany with $14,658.69 to celebrate the opening of the newest Moo Moo Express in New Albany.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to a press release, Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently presented Healthy New Albany Food Pantry with a check for $14,658.69.

Proceeds raised celebrated the opening of the newest Moo Moo Express location in New Albany.

Funds were donated by customers during “Free Wash Week” where customers were given a free signature carwash with a monetary donation to the nonprofit partner.

Other offers included $50 gift cards, for only $25, with the full purchase price donated back to the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry.

In addition, Moo Moo Express’ supplier, ChemQuest, contributed $1,000 toward the total donation.

“Thank you to our customers for supporting our efforts to give back to the residents of New Albany. We are honored to be a part of the community,” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts.

“Thank you so much for this generous donation, it truly impacts communities in need,” said Angela Douglas, executive director of Healthy New Albany.

Funds will be used to stock the shelves full of necessary resources for those in need, as well as funding an upcoming capital campaign to build a new food pantry to support the increase in community members being served.