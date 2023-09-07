 Moo Moo Express Car Wash donates over $14,000 to Healthy New Albany Food Pantry - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Moo Moo Express Car Wash donates over $14,000 to Healthy New Albany Food Pantry

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Offers included $50 gift cards, for only $25, with the full purchase price donated back to the organization.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

The Express Wash Concepts team presenting Healthy New Albany with $14,658.69 to celebrate the opening of the newest Moo Moo Express in New Albany.

Related Articles

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to a press release, Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently presented Healthy New Albany Food Pantry with a check for $14,658.69. 

Proceeds raised celebrated the opening of the newest Moo Moo Express location in New Albany.

Funds were donated by customers during “Free Wash Week” where customers were given a free signature carwash with a monetary donation to the nonprofit partner.

Other offers included $50 gift cards, for only $25, with the full purchase price donated back to the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry.

In addition, Moo Moo Express’ supplier, ChemQuest, contributed $1,000 toward the total donation.

“Thank you to our customers for supporting our efforts to give back to the residents of New Albany. We are honored to be a part of the community,” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts.

“Thank you so much for this generous donation, it truly impacts communities in need,” said Angela Douglas, executive director of Healthy New Albany. 

Funds will be used to stock the shelves full of necessary resources for those in need, as well as funding an upcoming capital campaign to build a new food pantry to support the increase in community members being served.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Focused Car Wash Solutions launches Wild Blue in Missouri

MARSHALL, Mo. — Wild Blue opened with two pay lanes, one teller lane and one auto-teller lane.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

MARSHALL, Mo. — Earlier this summer, Focused Car Wash Solutions (FCS) helped launch the soft opening of Wild Blue Car Wash in Marshall, Missouri, according to a press release.

Wild Blue Car Wash features a 90-foot dual belt conveyor inside a 90-foot building with equipment by AVW, vacuums by Eurovac, a water reclaim system by PurClean, chemical by Simoniz, and a point-of-sale system by ICS.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Mint Eco celebrates grand opening in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — To commemorate the grand opening, Mint Eco will be offering free carwashes Sept. 1-8.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express opens 3 new locations in the Midwest

HOUSTON — These new sites bring the company’s footprint in Ohio to 19 locations and 14 locations in Michigan.

By PCD Staff
Autobell invests in team members’ futures with 2023 academic scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The scholarship selection process considers students’ academic commitment, extracurricular activities, civic engagement and leadership potential.

By PCD Staff
MILES Auto Spa celebrates grand reopening of Mallory Station location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The reopened site marks the debut of its reimagined concept, MILE15, that offers one exterior carwash for one low price.

By PCD Staff
MILES Auto Spa logo

Other Posts

Ultimate Shine announces grand opening of Ohio location

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — This new carwash marks Spotless Brands’ 20th location to operate under the Ultimate Shine Car Wash brand and the second to open in Ohio.

By PCD Staff
Tint World plans strategic development in Carolinas

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A development agreement will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.

By PCD Staff
A development agreement will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.
Bubble Down Car Wash unveils new Riverview location

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — To mark this milestone, Bubble Down threw a grand opening celebration that included prizes, giveaways, swag, free annual memberships and more.

By PCD Staff
DETAIL PLUS’s Sharie Sipowicz passes away

Sharie Sipowicz, long-time national sales manager for DETAIL PLUS, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Aug. 2, 2023.

By PCD Staff