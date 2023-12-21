 ZIPS features Razorback Landon Jackson in Car Wash Convos

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

ZIPS features Razorback Landon Jackson in Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jackson's episode gives fans a glimpse into his off the field persona, as he is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in Fayetteville.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
We’re back with Landon Jackson, Defensive End for Arkansas Football, in a new episode of #CarWashConvos Season 2, presented by @zips3mincarwash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release its Car Wash Convos featuring University of Arkansas Razorbacks’ defensive end Landon Jackson has been released.

Related Articles

Jackson’s episode gives fans a glimpse into his off the field persona, as he is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in Fayetteville. 

He talks about his favorite guilty pleasure snack, his career highs, Arkansas winters and more with host Taliyah Brooks, University of Arkansas alumni and track & field star for the Razorbacks.

“Partnering with ZIPS Car Wash has been an incredible opportunity and I’m excited for my Razorback family to get to know more about me in my episode of Car Wash Convos,” said Jackson.

Jackson, a junior from Texarkana, Texas, achieved 44 total tackles with six sacks as an Arkansas Razorback in 2023.

In the 2022 season, he played in all 13 games, starting seven, while collecting 23 total tackles with three sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

“Landon continues to grow and achieve new records as a student-athlete, making him a great representative of our ever-expanding brand,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “I’m most excited about the rapid-fire question-and-answer segment of Landon’s episode — the energy with Taliyah is exactly the natural collaboration we want for these videos to be both engaging and informative — allowing fans to see an authentic side of some of their favorite Razorbacks,” she added.

Car Wash Convos will feature three additional student-athletes from the University of Arkansas this academic year with a combined roster of 22 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 2.

ZIPS’ student-athlete roster was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities’ athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Razorback fans win big every week through ZIPS school sponsorship and their RAZORBACKS $10 Tuesday offer at participating ZIPS locations.

Customers can receive a weekly discount with wash code 2023 every Tuesday for a $10 Pro Wash at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in Arkansas.

You May Also Like

Imperial Capital announced in a press release that its express carwash platform GO Car Wash logos
Carwash News

UNC’s Samantha Meza highlighted in Car Wash Convos episode

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Meza is interviewed by former UNC student-athlete Kaitlyn Schmidt, who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS’ host of Car Wash Convos.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — ZIPS Car Wash revealed in a press release its Car Wash Convos episode featuring the first female student-athlete of Season 2, Samantha Meza, senior midfielder on the University of North Carolina women’s soccer team.

Meza is interviewed by former UNC student-athlete Kaitlyn Schmidt, who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS’ host of Car Wash Convos.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Clean Express continues Greater Pittsburgh expansion

PITTSBURGH — With the addition of Mt. Nebo, Clean Express now operates seven locations throughout Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.

By PCD Staff
Washworld Inc. announces new Georgia distributor

DE PERE, Wisc. — Car Wash Chemical Solutions will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout Georgia.

By PCD Staff
Tennessee’s Cooper Mays takes a ride through ZIPS Car Wash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This episode of Car Wash Convos features the Tennessee Volunteers senior offensive lineman.

By PCD Staff
Splash opens 61st location

MILFORD, Conn. — This marks Splash’s 38th express wash and features a 130-foot tunnel outfitted with 19 self-service vacuums.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

WashMetrix becomes a DRB Certified Interface Developer

DALLAS — DRB requires vendors to complete a certification process which helps ensure secure access to carwash data.

By PCD Staff
Moo Moo Express named a CBUS Top Pick for 7th year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — CBUS Top Picks is an annual celebration and competition between top Central Ohio area businesses in 13 categories.

By PCD Staff
Hanley Investment Group raises funds to support men’s health

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. — There is still time to donate to Hanley Investment Group’s Movember fundraising effort.

By PCD Staff
Sgt. Clean Car Wash earns Great Place to Work certification

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — The certification is a reflection of the high level of employee satisfaction and engagement within the organization.

By PCD Staff