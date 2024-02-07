 ZIPS features Memphis’s Jayden Hardaway in Car Wash Convos

ZIPS features Memphis’s Jayden Hardaway in Car Wash Convos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hardaway is interviewed by host Sydney Neely as they ride through his local ZIPS Car Wash.

By PCD Staff
Published:
ZIPS features Memphis’s Jayden Hardaway in Car Wash Convos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) unveiled its latest episode of Car Wash Convos featuring Jayden Hardaway, University of Memphis guard.  

Hardaway is interviewed by host Sydney Neely, Memphis Tigers in-arena host, as they ride through his local ZIPS Car Wash.

Car Wash Convosis ZIPS video interview-based approach to name, image and likeness (NIL) and in this episode Hardaway unveils his favorite artists, his hobbies and his POV on aliens.  

“I enjoyed being part of Car Wash Convos and I’m proud to represent my school and my team in this unique series,” said Hardaway. 

As a red-shirt senior in the 2022-23 season, Hardaway played in 29 games and averaged a career-best 5.4 points per game.

The Tigers are off to a strong start this season and are currently ranked in the top 25 in the country.

Hardaway is currently a graduate student at the University of Memphis.

“Jayden’s episode is a great example of how student-athletes really help us shape the content and allow us to show off their personalities in a unique way,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Jayden thrived during his rapid-fire Q&A session and that allowed us to shed some light for fans on his personality that they may not have seen before,” she added.

ZIPS 22 student-athlete roster for the 2023-24 season was secured through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities’ athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Tiger fans can get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app.

They can visit the App Store or Google Play from a mobile device and search “ZIPS Car Wash” to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals.

Plus, win big with a free wash just for joining.

ZIPS’ University of Memphis sponsorship also benefits fans through TIGERS$10 Tuesdays at participating ZIPS locations.

Customers can receive $10 Pro Wash with wash code 2023 every Tuesday at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in Memphis.

