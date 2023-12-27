 Amplify serves as exclusive financial advisor to Today’s Car Wash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The transaction included seven operating sites and an additional location under construction.

By PCD Staff
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors announced in a press release the company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Today’s Car Wash in its recent acquisition by Mammoth Holdings.

The transaction included seven operating sites and an additional location under construction; this is one of Mammoth’s largest deals to date. 

Today’s Car Wash was founded by Tyler and Lisa Furney in 2008.

Since then, they have grown the brand to seven well-performing express carwash sites throughout Central Texas.

Two of their locations opened within the last year.   

“It’s been an incredible journey going from a single carwash in Killeen, Texas, to a growing regional brand,” said Tyler Furney. “Just thinking about the possibility of selling was tough. That’s why I called Amplify for solid guidance, especially knowing they have extensive operator experience and a highly respected transaction history.” 

Amplify’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Jenks shared, “We are honored to have been chosen as the trusted advisor to Today’s Car Wash. Tyler and his team have built an incredible company. Their strong operating footprint, best-in-class unit economics, deep management team and excellent company culture made them an ideal partner for Mammoth.” 

Tyler Furney continued, “Lisa and I are excited to work alongside the team at Mammoth to help lead expansion efforts in our home state of Texas and beyond, as well as create even more career growth opportunities for Today’s Car Wash employees.”  

Mammoth Holdings is an operator-founded carwash platform with more than 130 locations across several states.  

Dave Hoffmann, CEO and chairman of Mammoth Holdings, commented, “We have worked with Amplify many times and appreciate their team’s thorough and professional process. With the strategic addition of Today’s Car Wash, we are poised for continued growth in a new market.” 

Drawing on decades of carwash industry knowledge and Wall Street experience, Amplify’s deal execution team supports owner-operators and financial sponsor-backed platforms throughout the life cycle of an M&A transaction.  

Amplify has worked with every top operator in the ca wash sector, successfully completing transactions with more than 70% of the top 25 largest conveyor carwash brands. 

