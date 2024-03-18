Autobell fundraiser benefits American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Continuing its two-decade partnership in support of the American Red Cross, Autobell Car Wash announced in a press release the company has donated a portion of every Feb. 12-25, 2024, sale of its Rain Repellent Special carwash, to the non-profit’s disaster relief fund, for a total donation of $12,696.

“We are awed and inspired by the dedication of American Red Cross workers who are always prepared to help wherever needed, whether responding to a disaster, collecting vital blood donations, teaching lifesaving skills, or assisting military members and their families during emergencies,” said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “It remains a priority at Autobell to support the urgent humanitarian mission of the Red Cross to prevent and relieve suffering here at home and around the world.”