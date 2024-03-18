 Autobell fundraiser benefits American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Autobell fundraiser benefits American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The carwash company donated a portion of its sales of its Rain Repellent Special wash.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The carwash company donated a portion of its sales of its Rain Repellent Special wash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Continuing its two-decade partnership in support of the American Red Cross, Autobell Car Wash announced in a press release the company has donated a portion of every Feb. 12-25, 2024, sale of its Rain Repellent Special carwash, to the non-profit’s disaster relief fund, for a total donation of $12,696.

Related Articles

“We are awed and inspired by the dedication of American Red Cross workers who are always prepared to help wherever needed, whether responding to a disaster, collecting vital blood donations, teaching lifesaving skills, or assisting military members and their families during emergencies,” said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “It remains a priority at Autobell to support the urgent humanitarian mission of the Red Cross to prevent and relieve suffering here at home and around the world.”

You May Also Like

25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.
Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications
Nothing but net in the latest episode of Car Wash Convos with Paulina Paris, UNC Women’s Basketball's star Guard, and her host Kaitlyn Schmidt.
Mammoth Holdings names Bethany Gillam chief people officer
Carwash News

Glide Xpress Car Wash announces grand opening of new Cordova location

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Glide Xpress Car Wash expands to five locations in the Greater Memphis area.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Glide Xpress Car Wash Grand Opening

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Glide Xpress Car Wash has announced in a press release the grand opening of its newest location at 1470 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN 38016.

This marks the company's eighth location overall and the fifth in the Memphis region, the company reported.

To celebrate this milestone and to welcome new customers, Glide Xpress Car Wash is offering a special promotion for the grand opening — free carwashes.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Express Wash Concepts celebrates 4th consecutive year on Inc. magazine list

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to Inc. magazine, EWC ranked #80 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list with a two-year revenue growth of 147%.

By Rich DiPaolo
Whistle Express acquires 3 more washes from 2 brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The company will invest in converting the three washes to Whistle Express locations by mid-March, including upgraded wash technology and new signage.

By Rich DiPaolo
Bill Martin honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

BOISE, Idaho and FORT WORTH, Texas — The Metro Express Car Wash founder and CEO was presented the award by the Southwest Car Wash Association.

By Rich DiPaolo
Bill Martin Honored with SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award
AMP launches mobile app, customer experience platform for ZIPS

ATLANTA — The technology AMP brings to the ZIPS brand will help improve customer engagement, and provide a more comprehensive approach to the company’s brand marketing strategy.

By Rich DiPaolo
AMP launches mobile app, customer experience platform for ZIPS

Other Posts

Spark Car Wash celebrates 5th location opening

SUMMIT, N.J. — The milestone represents the first of many Spark Car Wash openings slated for 2024.

By Rich DiPaolo
Soapy Joe’s signs with San Diego Padres as official carwash partner

SAN DIEGO — Throughout the three-year partnership, Padres fans can look forward to in-ballpark opportunities such as free carwashes, social media challenges, giveaways and more.

By Rich DiPaolo
Soapy Joe's Signs with San Diego Padres as Official Car Wash Partner
Express Wash Concepts announces Detroit metro market expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT — The company acquired two Cosmo’s Car Wash development locations, which will open early this month.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS highlights Memphis Tigers’ Madison Griggs in Car Wash Convos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Griggs rides shotgun, she spills the beans on who she wants to face on the court and what’s next for her career, all while experiencing a carwash at ZIPS.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS highlights Memphis Tigers’ Madison Griggs in Car Wash Convos