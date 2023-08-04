Autobell Car Wash to brighten lives through Make-A-Wish

[L-R] Chuck Howard, CEO, Autobell Car Wash; Chris Webber, senior director of development, Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina; Kathy Jetton, CEO, Make-A-WishCentral and Western North Carolina; Carl Howard, president and COO, Autobell Car Wash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over two weeks this summer, Autobell Car Wash donated $1 from every sale of the company’s Rain Repellent Special wash to Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina, the company announced in a press release.

The effort raised $12,742 for the non-profit organization.

Each year, through donor contributions, partnerships and volunteers, Make-A-Wish grants more than 15,000 wishes to children with critical illnesses.

These life-changing experiences renew hope, lift spirits and bolster strength for the kids and their families, while uniting neighbors, friends and entire communities in making dreams come true.

“By granting the fantastic wishes of children battling critical conditions, Make-A-Wish also relieves families’ traumatic stress and provides physical and emotional benefits that can give children better health outcomes and increase their chances for survival,” said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “It’s amazing that our small, simple acts as donors and partners can provide that spark of much-needed hope and joy.”