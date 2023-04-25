Download the official Car Wash Show mobile app

LAS VEGAS — With a record-breaking 190,000 square feet occupied by 400+ exhibitors and more than 60 hours of education sessions offered, that’s a lot to fit into three days.

To help attendees make the most of every second in Las Vegas, The Car Wash Show 2023™ organizers offer the official show app.

This user-friendly app allows you to view the schedule, save your favorite sessions, access the floor plan and much more.

It not only helps you prioritize your time and visits, but can also remind you when your key events are taking place and where.

Click the iOS or Android links to download the app that will provide you with everything you need in one place.