 Download the official Car Wash Show mobile app

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Download the official Car Wash Show mobile app

LAS VEGAS — The user-friendly app allows you to view the schedule, save your favorite sessions, access the floor plan and much more.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

LAS VEGAS — With a record-breaking 190,000 square feet occupied by 400+ exhibitors and more than 60 hours of education sessions offered, that’s a lot to fit into three days.

Related Articles

To help attendees make the most of every second in Las Vegas, The Car Wash Show 2023™ organizers offer the official show app.  

This user-friendly app allows you to view the schedule, save your favorite sessions, access the floor plan and much more.

It not only helps you prioritize your time and visits, but can also remind you when your key events are taking place and where.

Click the iOS or Android links to download the app that will provide you with everything you need in one place.

You May Also Like

funding, finance, money
Carwash News

Club Car Wash expands reach in Midwest

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The family-owned company opened four stores, reaching new cities in Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash has announced in a press release that it expanded its reach in four states during the month of March.

The family-owned company opened four stores, reaching new cities in Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Club Car Wash now operates 129 express carwashes in nine different states, with plans to open locations in Tennessee in the month of April.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Rainforest Car Wash in Medina suffers damage from vehicle fire

MEDINA, Ohio — Based on preliminary investigations, the origin of the fire is attributed to a malfunction within a vehicle inside the tunnel.

By PCD Staff
Mix networking and nightlife at The Car Wash Show™ 2023

LAS VEGAS — New VIP program allows access to exclusive nightlife events throughout the city.

By PCD Staff
The Car Wash Show™ 2023 offers training for the whole team

LAS VEGAS — The Car Wash Show™ 2023 is offering a wide-ranging mix of information and inspiration.

By PCD Staff
Hanley Group arranges sale of new Fast5Xpress Car Wash

ONTARIO, Calif. — The new express carwash is located adjacent to the largest outlet shopping mall in San Bernardino County.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Take 5 Car Wash opens new location in South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — New site to offer free Pro5 Plus washes and discounted Take 5 Unlimited memberships in celebration of grand opening.

By PCD Staff
Ziebart signs deal for 3 locations in Houston market

HOUSTON — While not the first in the state of Texas, these will be the first Ziebart locations in the Houston market.

By PCD Staff
Tommy’s Express opens 10 new locations in first quarter of 2023

HOLLAND, Mich. — These locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 147.

By PCD Staff
Mike’s Carwash Raises Over $12,000 for Make-A-Wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In return for a free wash, Mike’s encouraged customers to make monetary donations to Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.

By PCD Staff