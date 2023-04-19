The Car Wash Show™ 2023 offers training for the whole team

LAS VEGAS — As noted on www.carwash.org, whether you’re looking to solve staffing challenges, breathe new life into your loyalty program or polish your leadership skills, The Car Wash Show™ 2023 is offering a wide-ranging mix of information and inspiration.

According to the association, show organizers have developed sessions in categories for Dreamers, Doers and Directors.

Dreamers are those who are looking toward the future — anticipating trends, capitalizing growth and innovating endlessly. Educational sessions under this category include Creating the Future of the Car Wash Business, #NoMatterWhat!; Anticipating the Next 20 Years of Car Washing Trends; and How a Remarkable Customer Experience Can Be Your Best Sales and Marketing Strategy, stated the association’s website.

Doers can’t help but hit the ground running. Whether it be through communication, production or culture, these types always have their gears turning. Sessions include Positivity Produces Productivity, Communicating for Success: Working Together to Create a Thriving Car Wash Business and The Comeback: Why Successful Communication is Key.

Directors make it happen. They are pushing the buttons behind operations, understanding customers and employees, and getting their team where they need to be. Sessions for Directors include Improving Employee Retention: Actionable Tactics to Help Your Staff Want to Stay and Succeed; How to Increase Your Car Count with Multi-Channel, Data-Driven Marketing and Employee Engagement in Trying Times – Adjusting to a New Normal.

To see all of the Education Sessions, click HERE.

For more information and to register for The Car Wash Show 2023, please visit www.thecarwashshow.com.