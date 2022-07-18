 Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning

Unscripted ep. 72: Spotless Brands Hits Milestone, Breaks News

Carwash Connection: Water and chemistry

PC&D Unscripted ep. 71: Mammoth Holdings Appoints Jen Vanderveldt as CFO
Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning Video
Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning

Video

Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning

 

This video offers insights on chemical application in the carwash cleaning process.

According to National Carwash Solutions, there are five key factors that go into carwash cleaning; water quality, temperature, mechanical action, dwell time and chemistry. In this carwash connection video, we focus on one factor — chemistry.

While the prevalence of these five factors vary from one carwash to another, it is important to focus on each factor to assure cars come out clean, dry and shiny. Chemistry cleaning is defined by our sponsor as, “The reaction between the solution and soils, and the ability of the solution to remove them.”

Learn about achieving the cleanest possible car by taking a closer look into this reaction by watching the video above.

Thank you to National Carwash Solutions for making Carwash Connection possible.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos covering carwash innovation.

