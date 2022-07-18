Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning

According to National Carwash Solutions, there are five key factors that go into carwash cleaning; water quality, temperature, mechanical action, dwell time and chemistry. In this carwash connection video, we focus on one factor — chemistry.

While the prevalence of these five factors vary from one carwash to another, it is important to focus on each factor to assure cars come out clean, dry and shiny. Chemistry cleaning is defined by our sponsor as, “The reaction between the solution and soils, and the ability of the solution to remove them.”

Learn about achieving the cleanest possible car by taking a closer look into this reaction by watching the video above.

Thank you to National Carwash Solutions for making Carwash Connection possible.