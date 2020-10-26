Carwash Connection: Benefits of a closed-loop system

In the final video of this month’s water recycling series, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo discusses closed-loop water reclaim systems.
DiPaolo says, “There is a common misconception that closed-loop means self-contained, with no water coming in or going out. However, this is not the case.”
To learn more about closed-loop systems, be sure to watch the video.
