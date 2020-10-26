Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

Carwash Connection: Benefits of a closed-loop system

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Closed-loop systems help carwashes minimize and retain water use.
Advertisement

In the final video of this month’s water recycling series, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo discusses closed-loop water reclaim systems.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

DiPaolo says, “There is a common misconception that closed-loop means self-contained, with no water coming in or going out. However, this is not the case.”

To learn more about closed-loop systems, be sure to watch the video.

You can view previous water videos below:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 9: Lessons from a Cyberattack

Video: Carwash Connection: Water recycling options

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 11: Grace for Vets 2020 Prep

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 8: State of the Carwash Market in 2020

Advertisement

on

Carwash Connection: Benefits of a closed-loop system

on

PC&D Unscripted 11: Update on detailing in 2020

on

Carwash Connection: Buying considerations for water recycling systems

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 10: The Potential of Compact Tunnel Carwashes
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: Carwash Connection: Benefits of a closed-loop system

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Harrell’s Car Wash Systems

Carwash News: San Antonio carwash becomes political barometer

Classifieds: Service technician

Carwash News: Market Focus: Tommy’s Express named to the Franchise Times Top 200+®

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
Connect