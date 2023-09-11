Clean Express Auto Wash honored with 2023 People Helping People award

PITTSBURGH — Clean Express Auto Wash announced in a press release that the company had accepted the 2023 People Helping People Award, presented by North Hills Community Outreach during their recent Corks for Community event.

John Roush, CEO of Clean Express Auto Wash, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are deeply honored to receive this award and extend our heartfelt appreciation to North Hills Community Outreach for their remarkable work. Their invaluable services to the community resonate with our core values, and we are privileged to play a part in their mission to care for others.”

Clean Express Auto Wash has maintained a steadfast partnership with North Hills Community Outreach over the past year, the release stated, supporting their mission of assisting those in need and crisis within Northern Allegheny County.

Through various fundraising initiatives under the Clean Cares banner, Clean Express has contributed over $6,000 to this commendable organization.

Both Clean Express and Clean Cares firmly believe that giving back to local communities is both a responsibility and a privilege.

It’s with both intent and purpose that they dedicate time, resources and financial support to non-profit organizations and youth programs.