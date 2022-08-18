CWA advises Blue Hen Car Wash in sale to Splash In Eco

NEW YORK — Car Wash Advisory (CWA), an investment banking firm and transaction advisor focused exclusively on the carwash industry, announced in a press release the successful sale of its client Blue Hen Car Wash to the Wills Group’s Splash In ECO Car Wash.

Blue Hen is a two-site express carwash brand in Delaware founded in 2013 by owner and operator Jack Quinn.

Colin May, managing director at CWA, commented, “Jack has built two top-notch carwashes and a great business in the under-served Delaware market, which made it a natural fit for the Wills Group and their ‘Splash In’ brand as they continue their growth by adding express carwashes to their already impressive network of 48 rollover carwashes and one express carwash across the Mid-Atlantic region.”

“Wills Group President and Chief Operating Officer Blackie Wills and his team at the Wills Group are an extremely professional, first-class organization and it was a true pleasure to work with them throughout the entire transaction,” added Jack Quinn. “They are a buyer that I would not have identified on my own and is an example of the great benefit of Car Wash Advisory’s services and their structured sale process which achieved a great outcome for Blue Hen.”