CWONJ donates nearly $90,000 to Children’s Specialized Hospitals

UNION, N.J. — The Car Wash Operators of New Jersey (CWONJ) dodged a few raindrops on Aug. 1 to enjoy a day of golf and camaraderie at its Children’s Specialized Hospital 20th Annual Golf Outing at Suburban Golf Club in Union, New Jersey, according to an association press release.

The event has been raising money for the hospital, the country’s largest pediatric rehabilitation facility, for the last 17 years, and in doing so has raised nearly $90,000 to date.

“It’s amazing what the hospital does for children all across the country and it’s also amazing how supportive and generous our vendor and operator members have been the last 20 years,” said Dino Nicoletta, CWONJ President. “We all look forward to getting together and giving back. This year’s event was exceptional.”

The event, which has not happened since 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns, hit capacity and a fever pitch of excitement for its new timeline.

“We decided to begin a little earlier and end a little earlier with a more relaxed format,” said Nicoletta. “We played 18 holes and then after our late lunch barbecue, around 2:30 p.m., we had our raffle and prizes, heard from our lobbyist Sam Weinstein with Princeton Public Affairs Group, as well as Phil Salerno, a representative from the hospital,” said Nicoletta. “I was able to present Phil with a check for $7,000 from our outing for the hospital.”