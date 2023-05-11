Driven Brands announces executive transition - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced in a press release that Gary W. Ferrera has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 10, 2023.

Ferrera will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Fitzpatrick and succeeds Tiffany Mason.

“Gary is a proven leader who brings deep experience leading financial teams, a strong track record in successfully driving growth strategies and M&A expertise,” said Fitzpatrick. “We are very pleased to welcome Gary to the Driven team and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to focus on execution, delivering results and enhancing value for our shareholders.”

Ferrera has extensive financial experience and has served as a CFO for various firms across multiple industries for nearly two decades, during which he took two companies public.

Most recently, he served as the CFO of Skillsoft Corporation, an educational software company.

Prior to Skillsoft, he spent four years as the CFO of Cardtronics, Plc., and served as CFO at DigitalGlobe, Inc.; Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc.; Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.; National CineMedia, Inc.; and Unity Media.

Prior to becoming a CFO, Ferrera spent close to a decade as an investment banker in both New York and London.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Driven Brands family at such an exciting time in the company’s development,” Ferrera said. “Driven is the clear leader in automotive aftermarket services with strong brands, distinct competitive advantages and significant opportunities ahead in a highly fragmented and needs-based business. I look forward to working with Jonathan and the leadership team to execute on the strategy and build on the strong growth the company has delivered over time.”

Ferrera received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bentley University and his MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Kellogg School of Management.

Prior to university, he served over seven years on active duty in U.S. Army Special Operations and Intelligence, and an additional 12 years in the reserves.

Of Mason’s role, Fitzpatrick commented, “Tiffany has played a key role in many of our milestones over the last few years and we appreciate her contributions to the company.”

The company reaffirms its fiscal 2023 guidance for revenue of approximately $2.35 billion, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $590 million and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $1.21.