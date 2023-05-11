 Driven Brands announces executive transition - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Driven Brands announces executive transition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prior to becoming a CFO, Ferrera spent close to a decade as an investment banker in both New York and London.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced in a press release that Gary W. Ferrera has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 10, 2023.

Related Articles

Ferrera will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Fitzpatrick and succeeds Tiffany Mason.

“Gary is a proven leader who brings deep experience leading financial teams, a strong track record in successfully driving growth strategies and M&A expertise,” said Fitzpatrick. “We are very pleased to welcome Gary to the Driven team and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to focus on execution, delivering results and enhancing value for our shareholders.”

Ferrera has extensive financial experience and has served as a CFO for various firms across multiple industries for nearly two decades, during which he took two companies public.

Most recently, he served as the CFO of Skillsoft Corporation, an educational software company. 

Prior to Skillsoft, he spent four years as the CFO of Cardtronics, Plc., and served as CFO at DigitalGlobe, Inc.; Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc.; Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.; National CineMedia, Inc.; and Unity Media.

Prior to becoming a CFO, Ferrera spent close to a decade as an investment banker in both New York and London. 

“I am thrilled to be joining the Driven Brands family at such an exciting time in the company’s development,” Ferrera said. “Driven is the clear leader in automotive aftermarket services with strong brands, distinct competitive advantages and significant opportunities ahead in a highly fragmented and needs-based business. I look forward to working with Jonathan and the leadership team to execute on the strategy and build on the strong growth the company has delivered over time.”

Ferrera received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bentley University and his MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Kellogg School of Management.

Prior to university, he served over seven years on active duty in U.S. Army Special Operations and Intelligence, and an additional 12 years in the reserves.

Of Mason’s role, Fitzpatrick commented, “Tiffany has played a key role in many of our milestones over the last few years and we appreciate her contributions to the company.”

The company reaffirms its fiscal 2023 guidance for revenue of approximately $2.35 billion, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $590 million and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $1.21.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Tommy’s Express and Tommy Car Wash Systems awarded ‘Best and Brightest’

HOLLAND, Mich. — Award winners are selected based on employee engagement, workplace culture, employee benefits and more.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Tommy Car Wash Systems announced in a press release they’ve been named one of West Michigan’s “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” for the second consecutive year.

The honor recognizes Tommy’s for its commitment to fostering a positive work environment and supporting its employees’ personal and professional growth.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Spotless Brands expands leadership team

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Spotless Brands announced three key appointments to its senior leadership team.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands Holdings reports strong first quarter results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Revenue increased 20% powered by 9% same-store sales growth and 7% net store growth.

By PCD Staff
Ziebart franchisee receives MVP Award

TROY, Mich. — Tony Mattiacio and family honored for outstanding growth, leadership at nine Ziebart locations.

By PCD Staff
Kerner’s Car Wash voted #1 in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The company is a third-generation family-owned and -operated carwash with four locations.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Autobell Car Wash brings back jingle to celebrate 54 years in business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the spirit of celebrating, the company is offering a Spotify playlist chronicling music along the 54-year journey, as well as an anniversary sale.

By PCD Staff
Mint Eco Car Wash announces expansion of leadership team

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Davis and Leonard will be members of the “C-Team” and responsible not only for their departments but also for the strategic direction and overall success of Mint Eco.

By PCD Staff
Mint Eco Car Wash logo
EverWash agrees to acquire JetSpring’s Car Wash Division

PHILADELPHIA — Learn more about the EverWash Assist customer support and retention service in Innovation Alley booth 338 at The Car Wash Show™.

By PCD Staff
Autobrite displays new mini-express tunnel at The Car Wash Show™ 2023

LAS VEGAS — The ModBrite system is designed to deliver a high-quality carwash to smaller footprint environments.

By PCD Staff
Autobrite’s ModBrite mini-express tunnel stainless steel system