Driven Brands to host Investor Day this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. recently announced in a press release that it will host an Investor Day in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

The event will include presentations and Q&A with leaders from across the company.

The Investor Day will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EDT and is expected to last approximately four hours.

To register for the in-person event, send an email to [email protected].