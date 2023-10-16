‘Tunnel of Terror’ returns to Dutch Car Wash

AURORA, Colo. — Dutch Car Wash announced in a press release that, back by popular demand, the company will be hosting its fifth annual “Tunnel of Terror” haunted carwash on Oct. 27-29, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Tunnel of Terror will feature a blacked-out tunnel with spooky lights, projections, fog, costumes and other surprises.

“We are really looking forward to hosting this family-fun event for the fifth year in a row,” expressed Dutch Car Wash owner Willy Beumer. “Our team loves getting into the Halloween spirit and entertaining our customers while providing a clean car at the same time!”

The cost is $19.99 per vehicle and includes the top Ceramic carwash.

The event is free for Dutch Wash Club members.

Dutch Car Wash is located at 4301 S. Parker Rd. Aurora, CO 80015.

For more details, call 720-243-3300.

Click HERE to watch the 2023 Dutch Car Wash Tunnel of Terror video.