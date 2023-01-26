 El Car Wash acquires Bill’s Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

El Car Wash acquires Bill’s Car Wash

MIAMI — This acquisition expands El Car Wash’s footprint to Orlando.

By PCD Staff

MIAMI — According to a press release, El Car Wash has expanded into Brevard County and the greater Orlando market with the acquisition of the three Bill’s Car Wash locations.

Following the acquisition, El Car Wash operates 25 locations with an additional 25-plus sites in development across Florida and plans to significantly expand its footprint through both greenfield openings and acquisitions of existing carwashes.

“We are thrilled to acquire the best carwash company in Brevard County, founded by the late Bill Walker. Bill was a thought leader in the industry for over 20 years and the philosophy and strong cultural foundation he established with his business partner, Mike Hill, continues on today across the organization. We look forward to our partnership with Mike and the incredibly talented team to further Bill’s vision and spearhead our growth into the greater Orlando market,” said Justin Landau and Geoffrey Karas, co-CEOs of El Car Wash. “This acquisition accelerates our expansion up the I-95 corridor in advance of the opening of a large pipeline of stores that we have assembled in the region. This reflects our strategy over the last three years of migrating the El Car Wash brand from Miami through Palm Beach through a combination of development and targeted acquisitions.”

“Bill’s combination with El Car Wash further enhances an already regionally dominant platform with a market leading position in South Florida, stretching from Miami up to greater Orlando,” said Mike Hill, who will be joining El Car Wash as vice president – Orlando. “My team and I are extremely excited to join the El Car Wash family given our shared ethos and cultural values and are eager to contribute to the company’s next phase of growth.”

El Car Wash plans to invest substantial capital to convert the Bill’s locations to the El Car Wash brand.

El Car Wash and Bill’s will merge their respective unlimited membership programs, allowing current and future members to have access to all locations throughout Florida. Upcoming initiatives also include the launching of special limited time promotions for new members to celebrate this transaction.

