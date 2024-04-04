 El Car Wash celebrates opening of newest Kendall location with Wash for a Cause Weekend

El Car Wash celebrates opening with Wash for a Cause Weekend

MIAMI — Guests participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, took photos and videos with Miami HEAT dancers and Burnie, enjoyed free goodies and more.

By Rich DiPaolo
MIAMI — El Car Wash made a splash with their cool grand opening over the March 30 weekend.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the ice bucket challenge and the upcoming Walk to Defeat ALS, customers texted “ICE10” to 22322 all weekend at checkout, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ALS Association.

On Saturday, March 30, the grand opening party at the 10899 SW 72nd St. location, featured a larger-than-life bucket filled with ice, donated by Chick Fil A, the company announced in a press release.

ALS Association community champion, Jules, also attended and celebrated with his family.

Guests participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge with buckets donated by Lowes, took photos and videos with Miami HEAT dancers and Burnie, the official mascot of the Heat, and enjoyed free goodies donated by La Brasa Grill, Mojo Donuts and more.

El Car Wash raised $2,500 and will donate all proceeds toward the upcoming Walk to Defeat ALS.

