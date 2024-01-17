 El Car Wash opens its largest carwash in South Florida

MIAMI — The location in Doral will also serve as the company's new state-of-the-art headquarters.

By PCD Staff
Interior of the new El Car Wash Doral office

MIAMI — El Car Wash announced in a press release the company continues to accelerate its expansion with the opening of its 37th location in Florida, its largest carwash building in South Florida at over 7,000 square feet, which will also serve as the company’s state-of-the-art new headquarters.

The new store is located in Doral and is the largest express carwash in the Tri-County Area.

Following this opening, El Car Wash operates 37 locations with an additional 40 sites in development across Florida and Michigan with plans to continually expand its footprint through both greenfield development and acquisitions of existing carwashes.

El Car Wash Doral team poses together as they celebrate the grand opening of the newest location.
El Car Wash Doral team poses together as they celebrate the grand opening of the newest location.

“Given our desire to create the right aesthetic for this site, we worked closely with the thoughtful teams and officials from the city of Doral and local HOA’s to create a look and feel that tied in with the collective vision of the city. We expect to serve the Doral community for years to come and for this location to be an example of how El Car Wash will become synonymous with carwashing in Florida and beyond,” stated Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, co-founders and co-CEOs of El Car Wash.

“As we look ahead at our growing membership base, which has now surpassed 200,000 members, and our own corporate expansion, the new Doral HQ represents our commitment to provide excellent customer experience and our commitment to foster our unique company culture, which are hallmarks of the business,” said Karas and Landau.

This opening in Doral in conjunction with the company’s complementary development pipeline on the West Coast of Florida, as well as existing stores in Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Brevard, will create a highly attractive geographic footprint with unmatched service and membership value offering for El Car Wash’s growing customer base.

Over the last three months, El Car Wash opened new stores on the West Coast of Florida and new stores in Lantana and Loxahatchee Groves.

Earlier this year the company opened locations in West Kendall, North Miami Beach, West Palm Beach and West Miami.

The company also expects to open stores in Altamonte Springs, Pembroke Pines and Kendall in the coming few weeks.

All El Car Wash unlimited members will have access to all 60+ El Car Wash current and future locations.

Upcoming initiatives also include special limited time promotions for new members to celebrate this opening.

