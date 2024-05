In this week’s WeekEND Review, host Kyle Alexander talks about Everwash’s acquisition of the mobile payment solutions provider Coinless, and Quick Quack Car Wash’s recognition by Glassdoor as a Best-Led Company in 2024.

Also discussed in this video, Vizza Wash opens another The Car Wash Express location, ScrubaDub’s opening of a new location in Rhode Island, and a look at this week’s episode of Wash Talk with Rich DiPaolo and Mark VII.

Be sure to watch the entire video above for more details.