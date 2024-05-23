Wash Talk Ep. 203: Carwash chemistry with Kelly Maria and Larry Azevedo

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Kelly Maria, vice president of chemical and service operations, and Larry Azevedo, operations manager, of Mark VII Equipment. Together, they delve into the fundamentals of chemistry in carwashing.

The discussion begins with the identification of common carwash chemicals and their pivotal roles in the cleaning process. Maria and Azevedo shed light on the significance of these chemicals in achieving a thorough wash. Surfactants take the spotlight next, as the team explains how these compounds play a crucial role in breaking down dirt and grime on vehicle surfaces, facilitating their removal during the wash cycle.

Listeners gain insight into the composition and benefits of protectant treatments offered at professional carwashes. Maria and Azevedo elaborate on how these products enhance both the appearance and durability of a vehicle’s finish. They also share their thoughts on graphene and what’s possibly next for the chemistry market.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox, Deezer, iHeart Radio and Spreaker.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.