 Wash Talk Ep. 203: Carwash chemistry with Kelly Maria and Larry Azevedo

Wash Talk Ep. 203: Carwash chemistry with Kelly Maria and Larry Azevedo

Larry and Kelly discuss carwash chemistry essentials, key chemicals, surfactants, protectant benefits and future trends, including graphene.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Kelly Maria, vice president of chemical and service operations, and Larry Azevedo, operations manager, of Mark VII Equipment.

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Kelly Maria, vice president of chemical and service operations, and Larry Azevedo, operations manager, of Mark VII Equipment. Together, they delve into the fundamentals of chemistry in carwashing.

The discussion begins with the identification of common carwash chemicals and their pivotal roles in the cleaning process. Maria and Azevedo shed light on the significance of these chemicals in achieving a thorough wash. Surfactants take the spotlight next, as the team explains how these compounds play a crucial role in breaking down dirt and grime on vehicle surfaces, facilitating their removal during the wash cycle.

Listeners gain insight into the composition and benefits of protectant treatments offered at professional carwashes. Maria and Azevedo elaborate on how these products enhance both the appearance and durability of a vehicle’s finish. They also share their thoughts on graphene and what’s possibly next for the chemistry market. 

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Castbox, Deezer, iHeart Radio and Spreaker.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

Wash Talk Ep. 198: Defending reclaim systems with Arcadian Services

Mike Gordon and Kipp Kofsky discuss their top innovations for The Car Wash Show™ 2024, including the Reclaim Defender.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Wash Talk: Arcadian services

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Mike Gordon, director of national accounts, and Kipp Kofsky, president, of Arcadian Services, as they delve into the top innovations the company will be showcasing at The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

Gordon and Kofsky begin by discussing Arcadian Services' background and participation at the annual event, hosted by International Carwash Association. In this episode, operators can learn more about the Reclaim Defender and its benefits.

