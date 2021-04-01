EverWash ranked on a16z Marketplace 100 for second year in a row | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

PHILADELPHIA — EverWash has been ranked on the a16z Marketplace 100 for the second year in a row, according to a press release.

The Philadelphia-based startup is ranked 45th out of the 100 companies listed in the overall index, which highlights the largest and fastest-growing consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies.

This is a 21-place increase for EverWash, which broke into last year’s ranking as 66th in the overall index, in addition to being named the fourth-fastest growing company on the list.

These rankings were put together by Andreessen-Horowitz, a Menlo Park, California-based venture capital firm, and based on data from Second Measure, a firm that analyzes billions of purchases to track consumer behavior and relative sales across 5,200 merchants.

“COVID-19 swept the globe only a week after the 2020 a16z Marketplace 100 results were published,” said John Cassady, CEO of EverWash. “Despite the overwhelming uncertainty the pandemic caused, our team was able to position themselves as thought leaders in our industry and continued to grow the EverWash network to new heights. EverWash is firmly established as the country’s largest carwash network and continues to help the carwash industry break membership goals in 2021. As the world turns the corner and re-enters ‘normalcy,’ we look forward to continuing down this path and providing clean cars to even more Americans.”