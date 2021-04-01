EverWash ranked on a16z Marketplace 100 for second year in a row | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

PHILADELPHIA — EverWash has been ranked on the a16z Marketplace 100 for the second year in a row, according to a press release.
The Philadelphia-based startup is ranked 45th out of the 100 companies listed in the overall index, which highlights the largest and fastest-growing consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies.
This is a 21-place increase for EverWash, which broke into last year’s ranking as 66th in the overall index, in addition to being named the fourth-fastest growing company on the list.
These rankings were put together by Andreessen-Horowitz, a Menlo Park, California-based venture capital firm, and based on data from Second Measure, a firm that analyzes billions of purchases to track consumer behavior and relative sales across 5,200 merchants.
“COVID-19 swept the globe only a week after the 2020 a16z Marketplace 100 results were published,” said John Cassady, CEO of EverWash. “Despite the overwhelming uncertainty the pandemic caused, our team was able to position themselves as thought leaders in our industry and continued to grow the EverWash network to new heights. EverWash is firmly established as the country’s largest carwash network and continues to help the carwash industry break membership goals in 2021. As the world turns the corner and re-enters ‘normalcy,’ we look forward to continuing down this path and providing clean cars to even more Americans.”
According to Andresson-Horowitz, the startups and private companies on the Marketplace 100 are ranked using a common industry metric, gross merchandise value (GMV), which is extrapolated from the total dollars consumers are spending against each company.
Last year, a16z described EverWash as “the most surprising company of the top five fastest- growers…. These up-and-coming companies offer the best indication of future marketplace categories. Interestingly, these companies are emblematic of emerging categories among millennial and Gen Z consumers.”
Despite challenges with COVID-19, including the temporary closure of carwashes across the country, EverWash maintained its growth and, like many of the other marketplaces listed in the a16z Index, proved to be extraordinarily resilient.
The difference in GMV among companies ranked No. 4 through 100 is less than a half a percentage point, which places EverWash in the same discussion as brands like StockX, Spot Hero, MasterClass and OfferUp.