 Flying Ace’s 14th Grand Opening Raises Record Amount for Food Pantry

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Flying Ace’s 14th grand opening raises record amount for food pantry

MASON, Ohio — During the grand opening, Flying Ace offered a free signature carwash to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to Mason Food Pantry.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Flying Ace Express Car Wash presented Mason Food Pantry with a donation of $21,628.63 for their organization’s efforts to better the Mason community. The funds were raised during the company’s 14th grand opening.

Related Articles

MASON, Ohio — Flying Ace Express Car Wash celebrated the grand opening of its 14th express carwash location with 10 days of free car washes alongside a monetary donation campaign for the Mason Food Pantry, according to a press release. Throughout the grand opening period at 5810 Tylersville Rd. in Mason, Ohio, Flying Ace gave away more than 3,039 free carwashes at a retail value of over $54,000. Flying Ace also collected $21,628.63 in monetary donations for the Mason Food Pantry, the largest grand opening donation total in the company’s history.

During the grand opening, Flying Ace offered a free signature “Flying Ace” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to Mason Food Pantry. Flying Ace Express Car Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with 100% of proceeds being donated directly to Mason Food Pantry. ChemQuest, an industry-leading carwash chemical products and service provider for Flying Ace Express, also stepped in and generously donated $1,000.

“Our ultimate goal with our grand opening donation campaigns is to make significant, positive change in each community we operate in, and we find we do that best when we support great, hyper-local nonprofit organizations such as the Mason Food Pantry,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO and Moo Moo Express Car Wash founder. “This record donation will provide thousands of meals to hundreds of Mason families in need, which is a cause we are more than honored to help support.”

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Turbo Tint to expand to Nevada, Arizona and Texas

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran expects to open five or six Turbo Tint stores in the first quarter of 2023 and anticipates having 18-21 stores operating by the end of the year.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands, one of the nation’s leading franchises of general automotive repair, transmission repair and window tint services, announced in a press release a new development agreement with Clear Window Solutions, LLC to expand its Turbo Tint brand to the Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson and Houston markets. The first store is expected to open in Las Vegas later this year.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
UT’s Jonas Aidoo featured in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos

PLANO, Texas — The episode gives fans a glimpse into how Jonas prepares for game day, his ideal car accessory and more.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands reports record year of revenue, profitability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands delivered revenue of $2.0 billion, up 39% versus the prior year.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash hosts Savannah site ribbon cutting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — National carwash chain celebrates re-grand opening at three Savannah locations with $500 gift card giveaway.

By PCD Staff
Splash Car Wash acquires Knockout Car Wash

MILFORD, Conn. — The site is an express wash outfitted with a 190-foot tunnel and 20 self-service vacuums.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Flagstop Car Wash acquires Hogwash Express Car Wash

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The acquisition of Hogwash is part of Flagstop’s continued expansion in the greater Richmond area, supported by Garnett Station’s recent strategic capital investment.

By PCD Staff
UNC’s Armando Bacot shines in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos

RALEIGH, N.C. — The episode gives fans a glimpse into the basketball center’s life off the court as he’s interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash.

By PCD Staff
Webinar: Make more money without washing a single extra vehicle

DRB and SUDS are teaming up for a one-hour webinar to share how strategic pricing changes can increase your topline revenue.

By PCD Staff
AutoBrite announces 4 mini-tunnel applications

FORT WORTH, Texas — The new applications offer carwash owners an automated, express mini-tunnel carwash with a conveyor belt system within weeks.

By PCD Staff