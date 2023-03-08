Flying Ace’s 14th grand opening raises record amount for food pantry

Flying Ace Express Car Wash presented Mason Food Pantry with a donation of $21,628.63 for their organization’s efforts to better the Mason community. The funds were raised during the company’s 14th grand opening.

MASON, Ohio — Flying Ace Express Car Wash celebrated the grand opening of its 14th express carwash location with 10 days of free car washes alongside a monetary donation campaign for the Mason Food Pantry, according to a press release. Throughout the grand opening period at 5810 Tylersville Rd. in Mason, Ohio, Flying Ace gave away more than 3,039 free carwashes at a retail value of over $54,000. Flying Ace also collected $21,628.63 in monetary donations for the Mason Food Pantry, the largest grand opening donation total in the company’s history.

During the grand opening, Flying Ace offered a free signature “Flying Ace” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to Mason Food Pantry. Flying Ace Express Car Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with 100% of proceeds being donated directly to Mason Food Pantry. ChemQuest, an industry-leading carwash chemical products and service provider for Flying Ace Express, also stepped in and generously donated $1,000.

“Our ultimate goal with our grand opening donation campaigns is to make significant, positive change in each community we operate in, and we find we do that best when we support great, hyper-local nonprofit organizations such as the Mason Food Pantry,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO and Moo Moo Express Car Wash founder. “This record donation will provide thousands of meals to hundreds of Mason families in need, which is a cause we are more than honored to help support.”